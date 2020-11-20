MedCruise Appoints Aimilia Papachristou as New Secretary General

Aimilia Papachristou has been appointed as the new secretary general of the MedCruise Association, according to a press release.

Papachristou previously served as a senior project manager at MedCruise and, before 2013, was an advisor at the Greek Ministry of Development, Competitiveness and Shipping.

“We are confident that the Association will benefit from Aimilia’s expertise and, along with the continuation of the excellent work of the Secretariat, she will advance further in benefiting our members,” commented on the appointment Aris Batsoulis, the president of MedCruise.

According to the press release, Papachristou holds a BSc and an MSc in Shipping, Trade and Transport, University of the Aegean, and is a maritime economist with “significant experience in port economics, management, and policy.”

Before rejoining MedCruise as the new secretary general, she did business consultancy for the Greek railway company TRAINOSE S.A.

Papachristou replaces Jordi Caballé, who served in the role since February 2018.

“We would like to thank Jordi for his professionalism and excellent work during the three years that served the Association. We wish him every success in his future plans,” Batsoulis said.