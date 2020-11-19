Banner

Disney Wonder Heading to Florida

Disney Wonder (Photo: Sergio Ferreira)

The Disney Wonder is sailing to Port Canaveral fresh off a drydock in France and technical stop for fuel and provisions in Funchal on Wednesday, according to a statement from Portos da Madeira (Ports of Madeira).

The ship made its inaugural call to Funchal, although it had no passengers onboard and just 205 crew, according to local reports.

No crew came off the ship, which took on supplies and fuel for its trans-Atlantic crossing.

The 1999-built ship is expected to arrive in Port Canaveral in early December. 

The Wonder is next scheduled to sail on Jan. 6. on a six-night Western Caribbean cruise from Galveston, Texas, according to the Disney Cruise Line website, with two days at sea, and calls at Grand Cayman and Cozumel plus another day at sea en route back to Texas.

