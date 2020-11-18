Halton

American Cruise Lines Unveils Interior Design of Melody

River Lounge

American Cruise Lines has unveiled the interior design of the 195-passenger American Melody and her sister ships. The riverboats are part of the new class of modern riverboats.

The design was developed by the Miami-based Studio DADO.

“American Melody and its sister ships are the biggest step forward in American Cruise Lines design history, but continue to offer the same great experience that has defined us since our founding,” President and CEO of American Cruise Lines Charles B. Robertson said in a prepared statement. 

“[Studio DADO’s] design vision closely aligned with our mission to provide sophisticated experiences on modern ships,” he added.

Outside Aft Lounge

According to the cruise operator’s press release, the new design is “the biggest change in American Cruise Lines interior design history.”

For those interested, American Cruise Lines made it possible to do a virtual tour of the design.

The American Melody will sail her inaugural season on the Mississippi River in the summer of 2021, where she will join another new riverboat – the American Jazz.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment