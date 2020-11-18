American Cruise Lines Unveils Interior Design of Melody

American Cruise Lines has unveiled the interior design of the 195-passenger American Melody and her sister ships. The riverboats are part of the new class of modern riverboats.

The design was developed by the Miami-based Studio DADO.

“American Melody and its sister ships are the biggest step forward in American Cruise Lines design history, but continue to offer the same great experience that has defined us since our founding,” President and CEO of American Cruise Lines Charles B. Robertson said in a prepared statement.

“[Studio DADO’s] design vision closely aligned with our mission to provide sophisticated experiences on modern ships,” he added.

According to the cruise operator’s press release, the new design is “the biggest change in American Cruise Lines interior design history.”

For those interested, American Cruise Lines made it possible to do a virtual tour of the design.

The American Melody will sail her inaugural season on the Mississippi River in the summer of 2021, where she will join another new riverboat – the American Jazz.