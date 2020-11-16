Global Ports Holding Wins 20-Year Deal to Manage Taranto

Taranto

Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced that the Port Network Authority of the Ionian Sea has awarded Global Ports Holding a 20-year concession to manage the services for cruise passengers in the Port of Taranto, Italy.

The cruise port infrastructure in Taranto is currently undergoing a state funded, €28m investment program, including the building of a new cruise terminal, according to a press release.

The construction of these new facilities is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

GPH and Port Authority will now work towards agreeing the terms of a concession agreement. Following the successful execution of the concession agreement, GPH will use its global expertise and operating model to manage the cruise port operations in Taranto, according to the statement, with the agreement expected to start in the first quarter in 2021.

In 2019, the Taranto Cruise Port welcomed 9,000 cruise passengers, with a pre-COVID-19 forecast of over 14,000 passengers in 2020.

