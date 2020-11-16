Another Monday Cruise Line Stock Surge

For the second week in a row, positive vaccine news ahead of the stock market opening pushed cruise line stocks higher on Monday in premarket trading hours.
The news fueling the uptick in stock prices for the cruise line stocks was Moderna announcing that its COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5 percent effective based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.
By The Numbers - Premarket Trading:
- Carnival Corporation (CCL) Up 8.06 Percent to $17.30
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Up 7.18 Percent to $75.84
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Up 10.12 Percent to $22.09
- Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Up 15.40 Percent to $10.65