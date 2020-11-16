November Cruise Ship Orderbook Update

The cruise market's supply growth outlook still remains aggressive, with 106 new cruise ships set to debut between November 2020 and 2027, according to confirmed newbuild orders from 39 cruise brands on the latest cruise ship orderbook.
Notable Recent Cruise Ship Orderbook Updates:
- Recent ship deliveries include the Enchanted Princess, Saga Spirit of Adventure, World Voyager, and Silver Moon.
- Swan Hellenic has ordered a third newbuild from Helsinki Shipyard, due in late 2021, and bigger than her two sisters at 192 guests.
- Disney Cruise Line has confirmed an adjusted delivery schedule for the new Disney Wish, now debuting in 2022.
- Costa's new Toscana has seen its delivery pushed later into 2021, and the ship will head to South America for its debut season in 2021-2022.
- Average ship size? 2,172 guests.
- 20 different shipyards are building cruise ships.
- Download the current cruise ship orderbook as a PDF here.