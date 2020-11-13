Halton

Port of Tarragona Expansion Coming Together

Breakwater in Tarragona

The first connection between the southern breakwater and the caissons at the Port of Tarragona’s new Balears Wharf has come together.

This development, together with the construction of the northern breakwater, will enclose the Balears Wharf on both sides, according to a press release. 

This first land access to the caissons allows the 11 foundations to be filled with concrete by truck. In parallel to the construction of the southern and northern breakwaters, the Ardenza dredger is busy filling the 11 installed caissons from the sea.

This process will complete the task of giving the necessary weight and consistency to the caissons ‒ the wharf’s foundations.

This new infrastructure will increase the port’s capacity to berth larger cruise ships as soon as summer 2021, with a mooring line of 700 meters available.

