Norwegian Launches Free Series Documenting Its Brand Journey

The Choir of Man Live from London

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched a new documentary series about its brand and its return to cruise journey. The first two episodes of the docuseries “EMBARK – The Series” focus on the entertainment found across the Norwegian fleet.

Episode 1 invites viewers into London’s West End Garrick Theater for a special reunion of “The Choir of Man” cast.

According to a press release, the episode will include performances of “guest favorites as well as an inside look at how the cast is managing through this historic time.”

“Highly praised for its high energy, live music and foot stomping choreography, ‘The Choir of Man’ is an immersive pub experience featuring ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock. Traditionally set in a neighborhood pub, the show highlights the importance of community, and human connection through a series of songs, poetry and intimate conversations,” the cruise line said in the press release.

The 40-minute episode was produced and directed by Nic Doodson, producer and director of “The Choir of Man.”

Norwegian’s senior vice president of entertainment and cruise programming, Richard Ambrose, said that the cruise operator has long been an advocate for the entertainment community and is “committed to providing high-caliber performances for our guests.”

“While theaters are closed and gatherings are limited, we want to support our fellow performers while connecting with guests in a meaningful way,” Ambrose said. “In the end, we are in this together."

The live stream of the first episode can be watched on Nov. 19, 9 p.m. EST. It will later be available on-demand.

