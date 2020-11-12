Celestyal Rolls Out New Brand Identity

Celestyal Cruises has unveiled its new brand, inspired by the spirit of Greece and the Greek “love of life," according to a press release.

“This is a most exciting time in our company’s history as we look to the future with the addition of the Celestyal Experience to our fleet. This was also the perfect time to re-examine our brand and to reimagine it to be more reflective of our new direction and what today’s traveler is looking for from their travel experience. As we look to grow our audience, we are keen to capture more of a younger demographic including the key millennial audience. We feel that the new branding underscores key attributes of truly experiencing life through travel that resonates particularly well with millennials as well as our other key audiences. We are extremely pleased with the work done by Peter to revitalize our brand to truly reflect our Greek spirit and love of life. ” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer, Celestyal Cruises.

The brand was developed in consultation with Peter Economides of Felix BNI, a specialist with extensive global experience working with brands such as Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and the Seychelles Tourism Marketing Authority.

The new logo is a modern interpretation of the iconic traditional windmills that dot the Greek islands. The new tagline - “Experience life, experience the journey” is directly inspired by C.P. Cavafy’s famous poem, “Ithaca.”

The brand draws on three Greek words - filoxenia, kefi and filotimo.

Loosely translated, these words together embody the essence of Greek hospitality and the spirit of happiness, joy, passion, sharing and discovery.

The new brand design, by Positivity in Amsterdam, is featured in a reimagined livery which will debut on Celestyal’s new ship, the Celestyal Experience.