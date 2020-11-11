Holland America Temporarily Stops Selling Long Cruises That Call In U.S.

Koningsdam

Holland America Line announced that it has reviewed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Framework for Conditional Sailing and is seeking additional clarification to fully understand the requirements, according to a statement.

"While we await further information, we have (temporarily) stopped selling all cruises eight days and longer which call upon a U.S. port and depart January 1 through November 1, 2021," the company said.

"For those who are currently booked on one of these cruises, we ask for your patience to receive further information from Holland America Line on whether your cruise is impacted."

With the continuation of travel and port restrictions due to global health concerns, Holland America Line has also extended its pause of cruise operations and cancelling departures on all ships through Dec. 31, 2020. 

