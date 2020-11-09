MSC Opens Sales for 2023 World Cruise

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its 2023 World Cruise on the MSC Poesia, which features 53 destinations in 33 countries across six continents. This was announced in a press release.

The 119-day round voyage will start on Jan. 5, 2023, from Genoa, Italy, from where the ship will undertake a 30,000 nautical mile journey that will “eventually cross 24 separate time zones with other embarkation ports of Civitavecchia/Rome, Marseille, and Barcelona,” according to the press release.

Other stops feature the tropical islands of the Caribbean and the Panama Canal in the Atlantic Ocean and Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, and San Francisco in Central America.

The Pacific leg will feature visits to Maui, Hawaii, Samoa, Fiji, Auckland in New Zealand, Sydney, the Australian Gold Coast, Cairns, the Great Barrier Reef, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines.

While the Asian part – which the company calls the focus of the trip – will include Kyoto and Tokyo in Japan during the cherry blossom season, as well as Shanghai, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The MSC Poesia will then cross the Indian Ocean to the Gulf region of the Middle East before returning to Genoa via the Suez Canal on May 3, 2023.

MSC Cruises added that those who had tickets for the 2021 World Cruise that was canceled earlier in November will be able to experience the 2023 World Cruise or the 2022 World Cruise instead, should they wish so.