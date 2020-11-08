The Crypto Cruise Ship Becomes Official, First Cabins Open For Auction

The Pacific Dawn has been delivered to her new owners, Ocean Builders, and is now officially the crypto cruise ship, having been renamed the Satoshi.

The first 100 cabins are also open for auction as of Nov. 5 to aspiring residents, with the company accepting bids for the staterooms on its website. Eventually, plans call for auctioning off 777 cabins which will become apartments on the vessel.

The ship will eventually be relocated off the coast of Panama where it will become a technology hub of sorts. It will accessible via ferry from Panama City, with the company noting it will be a 30-minute ferry ride to the ship.

The company said the ship will be a business-focused environment where "you can relocated your existing business, set up a new global head office, or come and start a new business and be supported in an environment of like-minded entrepreneurs."

Company documentation said move ins will start in January.