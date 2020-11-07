AIDA Applies For 400 Million Euro Loan

AIDA Cruises has applied for state aid from the German economic stabilization fund, according to a report from NDR 1 Radio MV, noting that the German brand applied for a 400 million euro loan.

After a brief start in Italy, AIDA was forced to suspend operations due to the German coronavirus lockdown, and now hopes to start up in the Canary Islands and Middle East before the end of the year.

MV Werften, TUI and Lufthansa have already received large aid packages from the German economic stabilization fund.