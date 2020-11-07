Halton

AIDA Applies For 400 Million Euro Loan

AIDAperla

AIDA Cruises has applied for state aid from the German economic stabilization fund, according to a report from NDR 1 Radio MV, noting that the German brand applied for a 400 million euro loan.

After a brief start in Italy, AIDA was forced to suspend operations due to the German coronavirus lockdown, and now hopes to start up in the Canary Islands and Middle East before the end of the year.

MV Werften, TUI and Lufthansa have already received large aid packages from the German economic stabilization fund.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today