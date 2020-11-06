Seabourn Sees Strong Demand for 2022 World Cruise

Seabourn has experienced strong booking volume for its 2022 world cruise, according to a prepared statement.

“The past few months has given travelers time to consider when they are ready to explore the world again and know that when they travel with Seabourn, they’ll visit some of the world’s most fascinating destinations while experiencing the personalized, intuitive service we are known for,” said Seabourn’s Vice President for Global Sales, Steve Smotrys.

The company said the voyage is already more than 50 percent sold on segments through the halfway point in Shanghai. Additionally, there is limited space remaining for those wishing to depart from Los Angeles on day one of the 145-day voyage for the full sailing or a shorter segment.

The “2022 World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons” will depart from Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2022 on the Seabourn Sojourn, traveling westbound to Hawaii, the islands of the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, several destinations in Asia, Arabia, Africa, before ending in Athens, Greece, on June 6, 2022.

For guests who do not want sail on the entire 145-day voyage, shorter segments ranging from 22 to 89 days are available for booking.

According to the cruise line’s leadership, the demand in sales shows that travelers are ready to book voyages now, rather than later.