Dream Cruises Introduces 'Super Seacation' on World Dream

As the World Dream starts her Singapore program on Nov. 6, passengers will be able to enjoy a option that will take the regular “stay-cation” concept and turn it into a “Super Secation” experience, according to a press release from Dream Cruises.

Available on the World Dream’s two and three-night high seas itineraries, the “Super Seacations” will combine various leisure and recreation facilities onboard the ship with engaging experiences that will keep guests of all ages entertained throughout their journey, the company said.

All activities onboard will be organized in accordance with permitted group sizes – specific to each activity – in line with the prevailing national policy, and measures will be in place to discourage close contact between group, Dream Cruises said in its press release.

Among the Examples: