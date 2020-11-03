Saga Pushes Cruise Restart Dates, Now April and May 2021

Saga guests will have to wait even longer to sail aboard the new Spirit of Adventure, as the British brand has pushed its introduction to May, 4, 2021, while the Spirit of Discovery will restart operations in April 2021, according to a statement.

"I recently wrote to you regarding our decision to extend our cruise suspension against the backdrop of the COVID-19 second wave and the fact that most countries around the world are not accepting cruise ships," said Nigel Blanks, managing director, in a letter sent to guests.

"Since then, we have sadly seen the predicted restrictions on day-to-day life increasing. This has led us to further review our planned dates for a return to service, as the seasonal impact of COVID-19 would indicate that we are unlikely to be able to cruise in February on Spirit of Adventure, or March on Spirit of Discovery," he said.

"I would therefore like to confirm that, following careful consideration, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone our return to service for Spirit of Discovery until April 2021 and Spirit of Adventure’s inaugural cruise has also been rescheduled and she will now sail for the first time on May 4, 2021. This means that all cruises up to these dates will no longer operate and your cruise will not be going ahead as planned."