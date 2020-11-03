Carnival Makes December Cruise Cancellations Official

After first removing cruises for December from its website, Carnival Cruise Line made it official on Monday night, cancelling all its planned cruises for December from Miami and Port Canaveral.

"As we move toward the resumption of our cruise operations, we have made the decision to cancel the six ships that had remained in our schedule for December 2020 from Miami and Port Canaveral," the company said, in a statement.

Carnival said it was evaluating the Framework recently issued by the CDC to resume cruising, and will soon issue an update about deployment and homeports.