Carnival Makes December Cruise Cancellations Official

Carnival Triumph

After first removing cruises for December from its website, Carnival Cruise Line made it official on Monday night, cancelling all its planned cruises for December from Miami and Port Canaveral.

"As we move toward the resumption of our cruise operations, we have made the decision to cancel the six ships that had remained in our schedule for December 2020 from Miami and Port Canaveral," the company said, in a statement.

Carnival said it was evaluating the Framework recently issued by the CDC to resume cruising, and will soon issue an update about deployment and homeports. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

107 Ships | 226,088 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report