MSC Hits Pause In the United States Through Dec. 31

MSC Cruises announced today a further extension of the temporary pause of its U.S.-based sailings through to and including December 31, 2020, according to a press release.

It makes cruises are cancelled aboard the MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral, and the MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia both in PortMiami.

Guests booked through MSC Cruises USA or affiliated U.S.-based travel advisors on the impacted sailings will be offered a 125 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the original cruise fare where they have the opportunity to transfer the full amount paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice – on any ship, and any itinerary -- through April 30, 2022, or can request a refund, according to a statement.

The 125% FCC provides guests with opportunities to upgrade their stateroom category and add pre-purchases such as specialty dining, beverage packages, Wi-Fi, or spa treatments to their booking.