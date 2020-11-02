Weidacher Leaves TUI Cruises

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Benny Weidacher is leaving TUI Cruises, according to a press release.

He came to TUI on July 1 2020 as vice president of marine operations responsible for newbuild, environmental and medical divisions, and has successfully completed the integration of Hapag Lloyd Cruises into the marine division, the company said.

TUI noted that Weidacher had decided to seek a new position within the cruise industry in hotel operations, calling it an area close to the product and to his heart.

Wybcke Meier, CEO TUI Cruises, said: “We would like to thank Benny for his great commitment at TUI Cruises and wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.”

