Live on a SeaDream Yacht, Cruise Line Offers Residency Program

Those that want to live in style this winter can find themselves aboard a 110-guest ultra-luxury SeaDream Yacht Club ship at special rates in the Caribbean, according to a company presentation.

"Our guests onboard have been asking us about extending their stay. They are in no rush to leave the safety of our yacht and the pampering experience of SeaDream's signature service. What better way to spend this winter season than sailing the warm waters of the West Indies onboard SeaDream," the company said.

Guests choosing to extend their stay on 4+ back to back voyages or 28+ days of sailing will qualify for SeaDream's Residence at Sea Program, which includes:

25% discount on our regular daily rate

25% discount on all premium Liquor and Wines

50% discount on laundry

50% discount on WiFi

2 weekly Spa Appointments (up to $400 per stateroom)

This offer is valid for voyages sailing from November 7 2020 through April 3 2021.

The offer is capacity controlled and applicable to new and existing bookings.