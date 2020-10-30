Cruising Is Back: Key Takeaways from New CDC Framework

The CDC's Framework For Conditional Sailing Order is a 40-page document detailing the phased-in approach and return to service for the cruise industry in the United States.

Key Takeaways

Cruise lines will need to apply for a COVID-19 Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC that is based on new health and safety protocols to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The CDC can approve or deny any permit application, and also revoke it later.

Cruise operators will also need to run a series of simulated voyages prior to re-entering service. Simulated voyages will mimic a normal cruise experience and also include drills for potential outbreaks and positive COVID-19 cases aboard.

Cruise lines will need a host of new procedures, significant testing capability and response plans to deal with any possible scenario.

The CDC will reserve the right to determine passenger and crew capacity, itineraries, ports of call, onboard activities and just about everything else.

Cruises from the U.S. can be no longer than seven days. The CDC reserves the right to shorten cruises.

Cruise lines must screen passengers and crew before they embark. Crew will be tested on a weekly basis going forward.

Ships must conduct "laboratory testing" of all passengers and crew on embarkation and disembarkation in line with CDC guidelines.

Ships must maintain standards for hand washing, face covering, social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention matters, per the CDC guidelines.

Cruise operators must modify meal and entertainment services to maintain social distancing.