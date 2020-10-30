Lindblad CEO Lists 3 Things Needed to Resume Operations

Lindblad Expeditions CEO and President Sven-Olof Lindblad listed three things that are needed to reactivate cruising during the company’s third earnings call.

The company has suspended and rescheduled the majority of its cruises from Mar. 16, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.

The first thing, he said, is “incredible medical solution”, which “we developed and felt very strongly about.”

The second thing would be ensuring that the travel destinations are ready to welcome cruise lines again.

“So, for example, Argentina, Chili, and the Antarctic; the starting place for the Arctic, are technically off-limits for American travelers at the moment. However, we are working very closely on some kind of (solution) based on our protocols,” Lindblad said.

The company recently rescheduled its 2020-2021 Antarctica season.

The third thing, according to Lindblad, is “the will of the people, the guests, to travel.”

Despite pausing its operations, the company’s CFO Craig Felenstein, said that the company has been seeing strong demand for the 2021 season.