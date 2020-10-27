Princess Cancels Australia Program Through May 2021

Princess Cruises is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021, citing the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted, according to a press release.

Guests will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid. To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor, the company announced.

Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this online form.

Guests have until November 30, 2020, to elect a refund, or they will automatically receive the default offer listed above.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full.