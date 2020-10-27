2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Princess Cancels Australia Program Through May 2021

Majestic Princess in Sydney

Princess Cruises is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021, citing the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted, according to a press release.

Guests will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid. To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor, the company announced.

Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this online form

Guests have until November 30, 2020, to elect a refund, or they will automatically receive the default offer listed above.   

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report