AIDA Already Making Itinerary Adjustments for AIDAblu

AIDAblu

A week into the restart of the AIDAblu, AIDA Cruises is already making itinerary adjustments based on German travel warnings for various regions of Italy.

AIDA has thus added port calls in Messina and Syracuse into the ship’s deployment, and has dropped calls in Naples and La Spezia with the ship continuing to sail roundtrip from Civitavecchia on her cruise program. 

The new deployment means that interporting at La Spezia is out of the question. Booked guests will be contacted by the company, according to a statement.

Prebooked shore excursions will be credited or refunded, AIDA said, in a statement.

