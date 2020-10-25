Cruise Industry News GCSI

Costa to Make Major Announcement in South America

Costa Diadema

Costa Cruises is promising a major announcement for the South America market on October 27.

The Italian brand teased the local markets last week with emails to travel agencies, specialized press and partners ,as well as with posts on social media.

In a mysterious tone, the posts and emails only have an invitation letter. In addition to the date and time of the announcement, the Brazilian material features the silhouette of the Costa Smeralda, currently the largest and newest vessel in the fleet. Meanwhile, an Argentinean version of the invitation letter has the form of a Concordia-class vessel.

While no additional details were made public, the announcement may be related to the local 2021-2022 season.

After canceling all the cruises scheduled for 2020-2021 in Brazil and Argentina, Costa announced its schedule for the following season on September 7.

A couple of weeks later, however, the new cruises disappeared from the cruise line’s booking engine.

At the same time, one of the ships originally scheduled for the region, the Costa Pacifica, started to be featured on itineraries departing Dubai.

In 2020-2021, Costa was planning its biggest local deployment in South America in years. For the first time since 2013, the Italian brand was planning a three-ship season in the region. The highlight was the Costa Luminosa, set to serve the market for the first time, adding a homeport in Brazil.

The Costa operation in South America peaked in 2012-2013. Along with the sister brand Ibero Cruceros, the Italian cruise line deployed seven ships in the region on that season, including the then brand-new Costa Fascinosa.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report