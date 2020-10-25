Costa to Make Major Announcement in South America

Costa Cruises is promising a major announcement for the South America market on October 27.

The Italian brand teased the local markets last week with emails to travel agencies, specialized press and partners ,as well as with posts on social media.

In a mysterious tone, the posts and emails only have an invitation letter. In addition to the date and time of the announcement, the Brazilian material features the silhouette of the Costa Smeralda, currently the largest and newest vessel in the fleet. Meanwhile, an Argentinean version of the invitation letter has the form of a Concordia-class vessel.

While no additional details were made public, the announcement may be related to the local 2021-2022 season.

After canceling all the cruises scheduled for 2020-2021 in Brazil and Argentina, Costa announced its schedule for the following season on September 7.

A couple of weeks later, however, the new cruises disappeared from the cruise line’s booking engine.

At the same time, one of the ships originally scheduled for the region, the Costa Pacifica, started to be featured on itineraries departing Dubai.

In 2020-2021, Costa was planning its biggest local deployment in South America in years. For the first time since 2013, the Italian brand was planning a three-ship season in the region. The highlight was the Costa Luminosa, set to serve the market for the first time, adding a homeport in Brazil.

The Costa operation in South America peaked in 2012-2013. Along with the sister brand Ibero Cruceros, the Italian cruise line deployed seven ships in the region on that season, including the then brand-new Costa Fascinosa.