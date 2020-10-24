Cruise Industry News GCSI

France Readying To Welcome Back US Tourists

Fort de France

The French tourism industry is preparing itself for a possible reopening of the borders between the US and Europe. This was announced during a webinar organized by Atout France, the French Tourism Development Agency.

“It’s hard to predict when the mutual travel bans between the United States and Europe will be lifted,” said Atout France’s Director of Communications Marion Fourestier.

“Suffice to say we’re all eager to welcome back our American friends. We’d like Americans to know that when that happens, we’ll have had plenty of time – whether in mainland France, the French West Indies, or Tahiti (which is already open to Americans) – to put in place significant protocols to ensure the safety of our citizens and guests.”

It was also announced at the web event, that “as soon as borders reopen,” JetBlue will resume its nonstop flights from New York's JFK to the Guadeloupe Islands through April 2021, while American Airlines will resume its year-run nonstop flights from Miami to Guadeloupe and Fort-de-France in Martinique (pictured, above)

France has put in significant efforts to revive its tourism industry. In spring 2020, over $21 billion was invested into tourism by the government. While Atout France and infrastructure organizations were granted with a $24 million aid to help local authorities and product stakeholders improve their tourism offering.

Borders between the US and mainland Europe remain largely closed since March. However, Atout France hopes that Americans will be able to come in time for two big festivals in France – Jazz à Juan in July and the Lorient Interceltic Festival in August 2021.

