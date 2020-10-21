CIN Digital Reports

Royal Caribbean Announces Major Winter 2021-2022 Redeployment

Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International today made a number of adjustments to its winter 2021-2022, which includes new itineraries in the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand, citing guest feedback and market search to add variety in departure ports and itinerary length.

Australia and New Zealand
• The Ovation of the Seas will remain in Sydney with all-new itineraries. The ship will sail the Tasman Sea, sailing 9- to 12-night itineraries to New Zealand; 5- and 7-night itineraries to Queensland, Australia; and 6- and 8-night itineraries to Tasmania, Australia.
• The Quantum of the Seas is now slated to sail from Brisbane, Australia, offering a variety of cruises that range from 3-night weekday getaways to 7- to 9-night adventures throughout the South Pacific.
• The Serenade of the Seas will make the voyage from Vancouver, British Columbia to Sydney, which will be her homeport through February 2022. Guests can choose to embark on 12- to 15-night cruises around the South Pacific to Fiji and New Zealand, or take a short break in Melbourne and around the east coast of Australia.

The Bahamas and Caribbean
• The Allure of the Seas, previously set to make her Galveston, Texas debut, will now sail from Fort Lauderdale to offer 6-night Western and 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruises.
• The Explorer of the Seas, originally scheduled to sail from Miami, will call San Juan, Puerto Rico home for the season and sail 7-night Southern Caribbean itineraries.
• The Freedom of the Seas will move from San Juan to the world’s cruise capital of Miami with more 3- and 4-night short Caribbean escapes to The Bahamas and the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
• The Radiance of the Seas, originally planned to sail from Brisbane, Australia, will now embark on 5- and 9-night sailings from Miami.

