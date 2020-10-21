Regent Announces New 2022-2023 Deployment

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed its new 2022-2023 Voyage Collection, featuring 148 sailings from April 2022 to the end of April 2023 across Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America, as well as transoceanic crossings and five Grand Voyages.

Sailings range from seven nights up to the recently announced 143-night 2023 world cruise, according to the company.

The deployment packages includes 17 maiden ports of call for the line and 105 overnight visits.

“Launching a new Voyage Collection is always exciting, however knowing our guests’ strong desire to get back on the oceans, as illustrated by our record breaking 2023 World Cruise launch, makes this one feel extra special,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our guests are passionate about travel and exploring the world and I’m delighted that we can offer them such an exotic and expansive choice of global destinations, all to be discovered while sailing on board The World’s Most Luxurious Feet."

The company said that highlights include Seven Seas Splendor’s summer season in Scandinavia and the Baltics; Seven Seas Explorer in the Mediterranean discovering Turkey and Black Sea ports; Seven Seas Voyager’s tour of Africa and her winter season in South America which includes a sailing to Antarctica; Seven Seas Mariner’s Alaskan summer and 2023 World Cruise; and Seven Seas Navigator’s Grand Arctic Adventure and Caribbean cruises which feature two voyages from Bridgetown, Barbados.









