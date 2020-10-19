Celestyal to Provide Complimentary Travel Insurance

Celestyal Cruises has announced that it will provide complimentary travel insurance for all new, individual bookings made from now through November 30, 2020 for March-June 2021 sailings, according to a press release.

The included policy is provided by Allianz Global Assistance and includes coverage of medical/hospitalization expenses, including those associated with COVID-19.

Coverage includes transportation costs to the nearest hospital and travel costs to the next port of call, if required, as well as travel expenses to return home due to illness, if required, and reimbursement for any unused portion of a cruise. For an additional fee, guests can opt to upgrade their policy to also include trip cancellation coverage, according to a statement.

Celestyal’s first sailing of the 2021 season will be on March 6 on the the Celestyal Experience, with the seven-night “Three Continents” itinerary calling on Greece (Athens and Rhodes), Turkey (Kusadasi), Israel (Ashdod), Egypt (Port Said) and Cyprus (Limassol).

“We are extremely optimistic about the future of cruising and are truly excited to introduce our guests to our newest addition to the fleet, the Celesytal Experience. We recognize that concerns surrounding the pandemic still exist, and we want to help put our guests at ease when booking with us for voyages during the first half of next year. Thus we’re proud to be one of the first in cruising to offer complimentary COVID travel insurance coverage along with very attractive all-inclusive introductory pricing to help restore their confidence in booking that dream vacation that they likely had to put on hold this past year as a result of the pandemic,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer, Celestyal Cruises.