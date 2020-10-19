ALMACO To Produce Cabins and More for Swan Hellenic

ALMACO Group has announced that it has secured the task of designing, building, and delivering passenger and crew cabins, as well as crew public areas, for two ships ordered by Swan Hellenic.

The vessels – the SH Minerva and the yet-to-be publicly named second ship – are part of the “Vega project” that consists of two luxury vessels constructed by the Helsinki Shipyard for the recently relaunched Swan Hellenic brand.

“It’s a true pleasure to be part of this unique project and to get to work with Helsinki Shipyard and the other stakeholders in this project. We are looking forward to starting the actual work at the shipyard and to get this fast-paced project successfully delivered to the owner and its customers,” commented Esko Ryyppö, who serves as Vega project’s project manager at ALMACO.

The 113-meter-long vessels will be cruising in both polar and tropical waters.

The vessels will be Polar Class 5, which makes them much more durable, capable, and safer in different environments and temperatures.

The cabins are spacious (from 19 meters sq. to 49 meter sq.) with large and luxurious ensuite bathrooms. They allow comfortable in-room dining with a spectacular view, according to a press release.