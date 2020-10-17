Madeira Opens Once Again to Cruise Ships

The Madeira Regional Government Council has given the green light cruise ships in the region's ports, according to a statement, although under strict health and safety protocols.

Resolution 772/2020, adopted during Thursday's Governing Council and published on Friday, determines that boarding, landing and landing of passengers and crew members will be examined on a case-by-case basis and will be conditioned to the opinion of the Health Authority, according to a press release.

The SeaDream I is scheduled to dock in Funchal on October 24.

"This operation comes through the knowledge of ship and port Authority protocols, in addition to meeting the requirements required by IA-Health as well as the requirement to perform a PCR test at the last port of scale. PCR tests are diagnostic tests that research the SARS-Vov-2 virus, which in positive means there was an active infection when the sample was obtained," the statement said.

The Chairman of APRAM's Board of Directors, SA, Paula Cabaço, said: "The reopening of Madeira ports to cruises is a clear sign of confidence and the reaffirmation that the region continues to bet on this market that before the pandemic, represented a movement of almost 600,000 guests and 200,000 crew, and 300 calls per year."