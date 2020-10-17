CIN Digital Reports

Madeira Opens Once Again to Cruise Ships

SeaDream I

The Madeira Regional Government Council has given the green light cruise ships in the region's ports, according to a statement, although under strict health and safety protocols. 

Resolution 772/2020, adopted during Thursday's Governing Council and published on Friday, determines that boarding, landing and landing of passengers and crew members will be examined on a case-by-case basis and will be conditioned to the opinion of the Health Authority, according to a press release.

The SeaDream I is scheduled to dock in Funchal on October 24.

"This operation comes through the knowledge of ship and port Authority protocols, in addition to meeting the requirements required by IA-Health as well as the requirement to perform a PCR test at the last port of scale. PCR tests are diagnostic tests that research the SARS-Vov-2 virus, which in positive means there was an active infection when the sample was obtained," the statement said.

The Chairman of APRAM's Board of Directors, SA, Paula Cabaço, said: "The reopening of Madeira ports to cruises is a clear sign of confidence and the reaffirmation that the region continues to bet on this market that before the pandemic, represented a movement of almost 600,000 guests and 200,000 crew, and 300 calls per year."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Jeju

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report