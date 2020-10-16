Bahamas Paradise Intends To Resume Sailings Dec. 18, 2020

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced that it intends to restart sailing on Dec. 18.

The cruise line’s first voyages will now be on the Grand Classica to the Grand Bahama Island.

"We’re very pleased with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to lift its No Sail Order on October 31st, 2020," said CEO Oneil Khosa in a prepared statement.

“Instead of returning to Grand Bahama Island onboard the Grand Celebration, we’ve decided to return onboard the Grand Classica, which features larger deck space and nearly 100 fewer staterooms,” said Khosa. “The guest-to-space ratio onboard the Grand Classica is one of the highest in its class and rivals many of our contemporary peers.”

This ship change, according to Khosa, together with the maximum capacity of 60 percent, will “further ensure that our guests and crew members can easily maintain required social distancing onboard.”

In the press release announcing the resumption, Bahamas Paradise said that it is proud to not have had any known cases of COVID-19 onboard its ships. However, the “overall health and safety of our guests and crew” remain the cruise line’s “top priority” as they follow the necessary guidelines and protocols.

The resumption of cruises to Nassau, the cruise line’s other location, will be announced later.

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "No Sail" order was extended until Oct. 31.