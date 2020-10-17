St. Lawrence Cruise Lines Completes Fall Schedule

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines has completed its fall schedule with a series of four- and five-night cruises on the St. Lawrence River in September and October.

The line said it received a positive response from Canadian travelers who were eager to experience the fall colors of Eastern Ontario and the Thousand Islands region

“During the planning of our fall schedule, the well-being of our passengers and crew was our number one consideration, and we spared no expense in addressing the health and safety for everyone on board. We believe that the success of our fall cruise schedule proves that we can deliver a vacation on the St. Lawrence River with the highest levels of hospitality, while maintaining equally high standards of COVID-19 safety measures for everyone on board,” said Jason Clark, president, in a prepared statement.

He said the decision to offer the condensed fall schedule was driven by consumer demand and followed months of research and preparation on behalf of the cruise line to meet federal, provincial and municipal pandemic guidelines.COVID-19 safety measures were present in all aspects of the cruising experience, according to Clark, including guest screening, reduced passenger loads, physical distancing and mask protocols, as well as a hospital-grade electrostatic disinfectant regime.

The line’s ship, the Canadian Empress, features 32 staterooms.

Clark cited some of the key points to the successful season as the result of an experienced crew and strong relationships with cruise partners along the St. Lawrence River.“With 40 years of cruising experience, we have been able to develop strong partnerships that help us ensure that our cruises are safe and healthy for everyone. Our crew was committed to our safety initiatives, and all of our partners -suppliers, bus companies, performers, and attractions - worked with us to go above and beyond in the name of safe and healthy cruising.

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines is a Kingston-owned business operating on the St. Lawrence River since 1981