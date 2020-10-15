Cruise Industry News GCSI

Pacific Aria Sold; Leaving P&O Australia Fleet

Pacific Aria

P&O Cruises Australia has announced the Pacific Aria has officially been sold, and will leave the fleet immediately, as opposed to her scheduled departure early next year.

The ship was poised to go to Cruise & Maritime Voyages, but following the collapse of the British brand, Carnival Corporation has found a new buyer for the 1994-built ship.

"As with Pacific Dawn recently, Pacific Aria’s departure has been brought forward," P&O Australia said, in a statement. "While Aria might have been with us for just five years, what a legacy she leaves after sailing into our hearts in November 2015. Who could forget her P&O debut sailing into Sydney Harbour in the spectacular five-ship sail-in?"

During her P&O career, Pacific Aria sailed more than 450,000 nautical miles with P&O enabling thousands of Australian and New Zealand guests to discover the South Pacific, the company said.

"It is sad that current circumstances prevented a final cruise with some of Aria’s P&O loyalists on board. We will be in touch directly with all Pacific Aria guests whose bookings are affected and apologise for any disruption."

A buyer was not named. 

 

