Royal Caribbean Evaluating West Coast Cruise Program

Royal Caribbean International is evaluating a potential west coast cruise program that would bring its ships to Mexico in the winter.

Speaking on a webinar on Wednesday, Joshua Carroll, vice president of port development, responded to a question from the travel agent community and said the company was always evaluating homeport options.

Royal Caribbean remains the biggest U.S. brand without a west coast cruise presence, while rivals Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Princess Cruises have significant deployment sailing to the Mexican Riviera.

Key cruise homeports on the west coast include Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego and San Francisco.

"We are always evaluating different homeport options," said Carroll. "We are growing dramatically in Alaska ... which is only a summer product, so we're looking at a number of different options for the winter ... we think that pretty soon we'll have something exciting to announce."

The company is slated to have four ships in the Alaska market for summer 2021. A winter Mexican Riviera program could go along with its Alaska summer program.