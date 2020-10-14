2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Royal Caribbean Evaluating West Coast Cruise Program

Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is evaluating a potential west coast cruise program that would bring its ships to Mexico in the winter.

Speaking on a webinar on Wednesday, Joshua Carroll, vice president of port development, responded to a question from the travel agent community and said the company was always evaluating homeport options.

Royal Caribbean remains the biggest U.S. brand without a west coast cruise presence, while rivals Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Princess Cruises have significant deployment sailing to the Mexican Riviera.

Key cruise homeports on the west coast include Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego and San Francisco. 

"We are always evaluating different homeport options," said Carroll. "We are growing dramatically in Alaska ... which is only a summer product, so we're looking at a number of different options for the winter ... we think that pretty soon we'll have something exciting to announce."

The company is slated to have four ships in the Alaska market for summer 2021. A winter Mexican Riviera program could go along with its Alaska summer program. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

109 Ships | 231,884 Berths | $64 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tronex

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report