Royal Caribbean Prices Common Stock Offering

Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,333,333 shares of common stock of the company at a price of $60.00 per share, according to an SEC filing.

The offering is expected to close on October 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

"The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,250,000 of additional shares, which must be exercised on or before November 12, 2020. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes," the company said.

The Company also announced by separate press release that it has priced its previously announced private offering to eligible purchasers of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.875% senior convertible notes due 2023 (or up to $575 million aggregate principal amount if the initial purchasers exercise in full their option to purchase additional convertible notes). 

