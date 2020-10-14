2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Speaker Lineup Set for Key Industry Webinar

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced the preliminary speaker lineup for its next key industry webinar, taking place on Thursday October 29 at 10 a.m. eastern. 

The not-for-profit association's Fastack Webinar Series is now in its third session, featuring a lessons learned, getting back into service theme.

Speakers will touch on the key criteria cruise lines have had to satisfy in order to start operations; how the onboard product is changing; and the impact on the hotel supply chain and what suppliers need to know.

MHA members can listen in and ask questions in real time. Potential attendees can sign up for MHA membership here.

Speaker List

  • David Kelly, VP Operations, American Queen Steamboat
  • David Sagrista, Director, Operations, Mystic Cruises
  • Bert Van Middendorp, VP Global Procurement, Logistics & Destination Experiences, Crystal Cruises
  • Philippe Faucher, VP, Global Business Development, The Apollo Group
  • Bruce Tschampel, VP Hotel Operations, Lindblad Expeditions

 

