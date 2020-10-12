Victory Cruise Lines Announces Mexico Program for 2021

Victory Cruise Lines has announced the addition of the Yucatán’s Mayan Cruise Tour, an 11-day program around Mexico on the Victory II.

The tour will start and end in Cancun and include – among other things – excursions around the Mayan city of Chichén Itzá, the exuberant Campeche, and teach guests about “the secrets of past civilizations.”

The cruise will be operating in November through December 2021, with the first one sailing on November 15.

The cruise operator has also created “enhanced health and safety protocols” to keep guests, crew, and the communities safe during the pandemic.

New steps being implemented include pre-cruise screening, crew screening, updated boarding processes, and increased sanitation measures, reads the press release.

Victory Cruise Lines will resume operations in April 2021.