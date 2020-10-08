Here Are Royal Caribbean's New December Cruises

Quantum of the Seas

With approval to start operations from Singapore in December, Royal Caribbean International is now taking bookings from Singapore residents for the Quantum of the Seas, sailing from Marina Bay.

Cruises will operate under the company's new health and safety protocols and feature no port calls, spending the entire cruise at sea.

Quantum of the Seas December Deployment: 

  • Two-Night Cruise: December 1
  • Three-Night Cruise: December 7, 14, 21, 28
  • Four-Night Cruise: December 3, 10, 17

The 4,100-guest Quantum of the Seas is expected to operate at roughly 50 percent occupancy.  

Royal Caribbean has committed to testing all guests and crew for COVID-19, and said the ship will now offer 100 percent, fresh filtered air.

