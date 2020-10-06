Royal Caribbean Group has cancelled all November sailings.

"Our primary goal continues to be a healthy return to service for our guests, crew and the communities we visit," the company said. "As we work with the CDC and others toward this shared goal, Royal Caribbean Group will be extending the suspension of sailings to include those departing on or before November 30, 2020, excluding sailings from Hong Kong.

"Celebrity Cruises will also be suspending their full 2020-2021 Winter program in Australia and Asia. Additionally, Azamara will be suspending their 2020/21 Winter sailings throughout Australia & New Zealand, South Africa and South America."

Earlier on Tuesday, Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, said he was optimistic the company would sail cruises out of the United States in 2020.

The news comes on the heels of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also cancelling all November sailings on Monday.

The cruise industry's so-called voluntary pause in the United States, along with the CDC's "No Sail" order, both expire on Oct. 31.