Seabourn Cancels Cruises for Odyssey, Ovation and Encore

Seabourn announced today that it will cancel upcoming 2020 and 2021 voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet into Spring 2021, according to a press release.

• Seabourn Odyssey: with its operations pause effective through January 15, 2021.

• Seabourn Ovation: with its operations pause effective through April 18, 2021.

• Seabourn Encore: with its operations pause effective through May 28, 2021.

The decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation, the company said.

“Our highest priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We know our past guests and travelers are eager to travel when the time is right and that time is on the horizon, so I would encourage anyone to look at their calendar and start planning a trip today to let the excitement build.”