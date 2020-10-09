CIN Digital Reports

Carnival Launches New Toolkit for Travel Advisors

Bolt Rollercoaster Aboard Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new toolkit to support travel advisors in assisting their clients and growing their business. It encompasses various resources for working with Future Cruise Credits (FCCs), which have become more and more prominent during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The launch was announced in a press release.

The toolkit is called Future Cruise Credit and is part of the “Onboard with You” pledge aimed at supporting and sustaining travel partners during the company's pause in operations.

“With many guests opting for future cruise credits on cancelled sailings, FCCs represent a huge opportunity for travel advisors to grow their business as their clients have already expressed an interest in booking their next cruise and have committed funds toward that next booking,” the press release read.

The Future Cruise Credit Toolkit includes a variety of resources to “empower travel advisors with helpful knowledge in leveraging FCCs for their client.”

Among its features are a “lead reporting tool to help agencies note and follow up” on pending future cruise credits, a communication schedule to help travel advisors organize client follow-ups, templates for FCC-focused emails, letters, and phone calls, and personalization tools for agent to customize messages “based on client needs and interests.”

The toolkit also contains a video from Carnival’s business development managers who share selling and marketing tips for agents on utilizing FCCs to assist their clients on future bookings.

