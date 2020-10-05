Royal Caribbean Chairman Fain: 'Winds of Change in the Air'

In his latest video update, Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain said that are now numerous examples of the pandemic being managed and mitigated, while he also wished U.S. President Donald Trump and the First Lady well.

"I'm not going to minimize the trauma this coronavirus has caused," said Fain, adding that progress is being made.

Fain said that the winds of change were in the air, and there were some very positive developments happening among "all the negative news," mentioning new drug and treatment options that make the illness less threatening.

"The improvement of our country's ability to test has been phenomenal," Fain explained. He said that new tests were more economical and faster, and in the near-term, testing would be key.

"Faster, cheaper and wide-spread testing will be much more impactful sooner," he said, which will lead to better contact tracing in hopes of combating the pandemic.