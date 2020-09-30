MHA Sets Next Dates for Popular Webinar Program

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has confirmed its next two webinar dates, available exclusively to members of the not-for-profit association.

The Fasttrack Getting Back Into Service program continues on October 29 and December 3, with a speaker program and topics set to follow shortly.

Continuing the theme of returning to revenue service, the MHA recently hosted a mid September webinar with a key focus on vendors in the cruise industry and how they are responding to the challenges of the pandemic, and working on solutions with cruise operators, many of which were in attendance and able to interact with the vendors.

A summer webinar featured hotel and food and beverage decision makers from a number of cruise operators, also discussing their needs as they prepared to resume operations.

MHA membership for 2021 includes a Conference and Trade Show in March as well as an anticipated webinar program for the cost of $500.