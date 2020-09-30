Advertisement

MHA Sets Next Dates for Popular Webinar Program

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has confirmed its next two webinar dates, available exclusively to members of the not-for-profit association.

The Fasttrack Getting Back Into Service program continues on October 29 and December 3, with a speaker program and topics set to follow shortly.

Continuing the theme of returning to revenue service, the MHA recently hosted a mid September webinar with a key focus on vendors in the cruise industry and how they are responding to the challenges of the pandemic, and working on solutions with cruise operators, many of which were in attendance and able to interact with the vendors. 

A summer webinar featured hotel and food and beverage decision makers from a number of cruise operators, also discussing their needs as they prepared to resume operations.

MHA membership for 2021 includes a Conference and Trade Show in March as well as an anticipated webinar program for the cost of $500.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today