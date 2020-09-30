Silversea Digital Academy Enhanced, Made Available In More Locations

Silversea has upgraded its digital training platform, Silversea Academy, and made it accessible in the U.S., Canada, LATAM, and Asia. Previously, only users in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand had access.

Silversea Academy is an educational program that is designed to polish Silversea’s travel partners’ knowledge and expertise around the cruise line, in a visually engaging and interactive way -- including the knowledge about Silversea’s product offerings, visited destinations, ships, and itineraries, according to the company.

"We're always looking for opportunities to support our travel partners, polishing their knowledge and skills to enable them to reap the benefits of selling Silversea to their clients, and ultimately boost their luxury travel business," said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s Managing Director, The Americas. "The Silversea Academy lets travel partners learn at their own pace, with the option to leave and return to a particular course at their leisure. This flexibility allows them to fit the educational experience into their own schedule. It's an invaluable online learning tool."

The enhanced academy offers 18 different training modules, each taking around 20 minutes to complete. Students can take the program at their own pace, leaving and returning to their studies when appropriate.

Among the offered modules are “Selling Silversea,” providing a comprehensive understanding of the cruise line, its ships, and the broad range of visited destinations; “Expedition Cruise Expert,” delivering knowledge of the luxury expedition cruise experience; and modules covering ships’ public spaces, restaurants, suites, and voyages. Several modules are also dedicated to Silversea’s visited destinations, from Africa and the Indian Ocean to South America, and more.

After completing the module, travel partners are invited to take a quiz. If all goes well, they receive a certificate of successful completion. Graduates are also rewarded with CLIA elective certification credits.

One of the aims of the academy is to enable partners to better sell the cruise line’s “unique, all-inclusive offering, which is the most broad-ranging and comprehensive in the luxury cruise market,” the press release announcing the news read.

Additionally, the Silversea Academy platform offers easy access to a portal, where travel partners can view and manage bookings, as well as get tools to create effective campaigns that feature customizable marketing materials.

The educational platform also has a tab that connects travel advisors with the Silversea sales support team.

To celebrate the launch of the updated and expanded Silversea Academy, travel partners who complete a training module will be entered into a monthly draw for a chance to win a $200 gift card, the press release announced.