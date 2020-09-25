Dream Cruises Debuts 'Discover Taiwan' Itineraries

Dream Cruises, which had re-started its operations of Explorer Dream on July 26 in Taiwan with island-hopping itineraries out of Keelung to Penghu, Matsu, Kinmen and Hualien, is now adding a new Discover Taiwan itinerary aboard the Explorer Dream with one- to five-night itineraries from Keelung to Anping in Tainan, Penghu, Kaohsiung and Hualien, as well as sightseeing cruises to view the “Milky Sea” that surrounds Guishan Island in Yilan and the Keelung Islet.

Dream said in a press release that since July 26, it had run 22 sailings and carried some 25,000 guests.

Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines said: “We are proud that Explorer Dream, the first cruise ship to resume operations after the global industry shutdown, has been operating in Taiwan for nearly two months without any incident and has garnered high scores in terms of passenger satisfaction. As global travel continues to be put on a hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing a pent up demand among travel enthusiasts to satisfy their wanderlust. We are confident that our “Discover Taiwan” cruises on Explorer Dream will bring about a new trend of the “vacation away” style travel experience without having to leave home, through which they can explore the beauty of Taiwan by sea, and with total peace of mind.”

Explorer Dream’s Discover Taiwan cruises include a five-night itinerary from Keelung to the four scenic destinations of Anping in Tainan, Penghu, Kaohsiung and Hualien.

For those who prefer shorter trips, four-night and three-night cruises to Penghu, Kaohsiung and Hualien, or two-night getaways to Anping in Tainan are available.

There is also a one-night cruise around the Keelung Islet and Guishan Island in Yilan.