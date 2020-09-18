First Steel Cut For Second Seabourn Expedition Newbuild

Seabourn noted the cutting of the steel for the brand’s second ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship earlier this week in Italy.

T. Mariotti Managing Director Marco Ghiglione presided over the ceremony in San Giorgo di Nogare, Italy with Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz joining virtually.

“With two brand new ultra-luxury expedition ships now under construction, we are setting a new standard of luxury and adventure,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “This milestone further underscores our commitment to the expedition travel category and I’m confident these ships will deliver extraordinary expedition experiences.”

The second ship, which has yet to be named, is scheduled to launch in 2022, with sister ship Seabourn Venture slated to launch in 2021 with a first season of voyages during the Norwegian Winter, where guests may see the Northern Lights up close.

“The first steel cut for the second Seabourn expedition vessel, while Seabourn Venture is already under construction, enhances the enthusiasm even more for the successful and long lasting cooperation with Seabourn,” said Marco Ghiglione, managing director for T. Mariotti. “Now more than ever, we are committed to make it extraordinary and possible, with the highest standard of beauty, comfort and safety. The two Seabourn expedition sister ships, now both under construction, benefit from an intangible ingredient: Seabourn, Carnival Corporate Shipbuilding, Tihany Design and T.Mariotti people working together as one team.”

Among the highlights for the PC6 Polar Class Ships are two custom-built submarines carried onboard. Both ships will carry 24 Zodiacs onboard, giving them the flexibility to take all guests on a Zodiac tour at once.

Each ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites.