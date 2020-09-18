Advertisement

Fred. Olsen New Ship Bolette Arrives In Rosyth

Bolette

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has completed its fleet by welcoming Bolette to Rosyth, Scotland, just two weeks after taking delivery of another new ship, the Borealis.

The ships are the former Amsterdam and Rotterdam from Holland America Line.

The Bolette arrived at Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities on Thursday sailing under the Forth and Queensferry bridges.

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“It is wonderful to have sister ships Bolette and Borealis together in the same place, joining the rest of our fleet.

“They have already had such a warm welcome from our guests who have been following our Virtual Cruising programme on Facebook and on our website. Now, we can get to work getting both ships ready, in true Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines style, for when our guests step aboard for the first time.

“This is a hugely exciting time for us, and taking ownership of these ships is a clear indication of our plans to bounce back stronger than ever, once the time is right to start sailing again.”

