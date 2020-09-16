Advertisement

Ponant Recognized as Most Environmentally-Friendly Cruise Line

Ponant Explorer-Class Ship

Ponant has been recognized by the Nature and Biodiversity Union (NABU), one of the largest environment associations in Germany, as the most environmentally-friendly cruise line in their annual ranking, according to a statement.

NABU is a non-profit organization committed to the conversation of threatened habitats, flora and fauna; to climate protection; and energy policy.

"This recognition is a strong sign for Ponant. It encourages us to continue our efforts to promote sustainable tourism and to impose ever more ethical standards in this area. Stopping the use of heavy fuel oil, using the latest technological innovations - LNG, biofuel, shore power, catalytic converters, hybridity of our vessels - drastic reduction of single-use plastics, implementation of environmental and societal impact studies, raising awareness among our passengers, creation of our foundation... These are all decisions that we have taken as passionate sailors and players in the tourism of tomorrow," says Nicolas Dubreuil, Ponant's Polar and Tropical Expedition Expert and Director of Sustainability.

The 2020 ranking evaluates the global environmental strategy of each cruise line and the actions implemented in the past year, according to the company.

It takes into account eight environmental criteria: Paris climate goals, climate strategy, emission reduction, efficiency measures, shore power, reducing the use of heavy fuel oil, nitrogen oxide catalysts, and soot particle filters.

