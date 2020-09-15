New Fred. Olsen Ship to Introduce New Cruises from Liverpool

Sailings for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ second new ship Borealis have gone on sale with the inaugural program featuring a number of brand new itineraries setting sail from Liverpool in 2021.

Borealis’ first cruise will be a six-night "Scottish Lochs & Isles" sailing, departing from Liverpool on April 23 2021.

This will be followed by a five-night Irish Capitals & Scottish Scenery cruise, before the ship ventures further afield to the Mediterranean, Norway, Iceland and more, according to a statement.

The ship will sail almost exclusively from Liverpool across the 2021 and 2022 program, and will be taking on existing itineraries for Black Watch, which was retired from the fleet in August, as well as five brand new itineraries.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “It is so exciting to have both of our new ships on sale, and to be able to showcase some of the incredible itineraries that we have on offer.

“In addition to taking on Black Watch’s sailings, Borealis will also take guests on a number of new cruises, offering opportunities to witness the natural beauty of closer-to-home islands around the UK, seek out the Northern Lights, from where Borealis takes her namesake, and recharge on a short Spanish City Break in the run up to Christmas next year.

“Importantly, the new ships will still offer that Fred. Olsen experience our guests have come to know and love, with familiar venues and faces on board, but with a range of exciting new facilities, too.

“We can’t wait to return to Liverpool, which has been such a popular regional port for us for a number of years now. We know Borealis will have an extremely warm welcome when she arrives there next spring.”